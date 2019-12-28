Customer Reflections of 2019

December 28, 2019

|

Roberta J. Fox, Chief Innovation Officer, FOX GROUP Technology

Each year we ask our FOX GROUP and 911 Tech Advisors clients to give us their concerns and thoughts  about the communications technology sector.  We use this information to provide some feedback to help shape how the tech sector can deliver products and services that will actually not only meet customer needs, but truly help transform their organizations.

 

A summary of their comments are provided below.

 

In spite of the numerous mergers, acquisitions and new entrants we have provided you with our top observations and challenges looking back to 2019.

 

Accelerated vendor changes in products and strategies, due to consolidations and mergers, is continuing to cause challenges for our clients as they try to evolve to next-generation communications.  In some cases, these changes are happening faster than the contracts and solutions, whether enterprise, non-profit or NG9-1-1 sectors, can incorporate the appropriate modifications.

 

Clients face continuing challenges to develop UC architecture and migration plans that are implementable, and finding experienced vendors that actually have the skills, expertise and experience to design and deploy all of the elements, not just one piece.

 

Continued challenges expressed from our client’s IT departments to help their internal clients evolve their skills to enable them to actually use the next generation UC apps they have previously purchased. (does not only apply to baby boomers, but all generations).

 

IT/telecom/network departments are challenged to have the skills to deploy next generations communications solutions, particularly since most telecom resources have retired or have been pushed out of organizations.  IT/network resources don’t ‘get’ telecom, and sometimes don’t have the ability to manage vendors and their service level agreements, whether cloud or premise-based solutions. 

 

Net - We still need the industry to anti-up and fill the skills and resource gaps to help clients evolve their environments if they want to successfully grow their next-gen communications revenue from our pockets.

 

On behalf of the FOX GROUP Technology and 911 Tech Advisors teams, we wish you all much happiness, joy and success for the New Year. 

 

We welcome your thoughts and feedback.  Send your comments to info@foxgroup.ca or call 1.866.FOX.GROUP.

 

In our next blog, we will provide you with our clients wish list for 2020.

Tags:erlangs, UC, unified communications, Roberta Fox

UC

2019 comments

telecommunications

Please reload

Featured Posts

Unpacking UC: Mitel Networks

November 17, 2016

1/7
Please reload

Recent Posts

Customer Reflections of 2019

December 28, 2019

Power of technology, collaboration and Canadian culture to provide suicide prevention and support that saves lives!

September 10, 2019

2019 will be a Journey with interesting Challenges and New Opportunities

January 17, 2019

Meet the Dynamic Women who won CompiTIA's AWIT Spotlight Awards

October 18, 2018

Crisis Services Canada’s digital transformation means more lives saved

August 20, 2018

FOX GROUP Leader selected for inaugural Technology Leadership Award in Washington, DC

July 24, 2018

FOX Leader receives CATA Alliance 2018 Public Sector Leadership Innovation Award as Founding CEO of Crisis Services Canada

May 15, 2018

Fox-Lawson named to Inspiring Fifty Canada 2018 - Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

May 8, 2018

How Technology Helps Save Lives

January 31, 2018

Avaya Chapter 11 - Bankruptcy Update – Restructuring, Update and What does it mean?

April 17, 2017

Please reload

Search By Tags

To contact us:  info@foxgroup.ca | Toll Free:  1.866.FOX.GROUP (369.4768) | Toronto Area Office:  1.289.648.1981 |  London Area Office:  226.636.0880

© Contents Copyright FOX GROUP 2000-2020 unless otherwise noted. Duplication, re-distribution or reproduction prohibited without written permission.

Contact: +1 289.648.1981  info@foxgroup.ca 